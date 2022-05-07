Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 38.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 477,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Thryv has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $866.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

