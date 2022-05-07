Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.90.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $330,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 85.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.