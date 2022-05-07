Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.42% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

