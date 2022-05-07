Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $976.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $558,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

