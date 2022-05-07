Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 5.5%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 80,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 229,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

