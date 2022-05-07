Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 5.5%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 80,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 229,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.