TokenPay Hits Market Cap of $674,014.74 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $674,014.74 and $50,589.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,005.00 or 1.00137995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047420 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001453 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

