TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.91 million and $9,972.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001329 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

