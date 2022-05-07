Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,265. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

