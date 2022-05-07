TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of TopBuild worth $38,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

