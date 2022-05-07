Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.94. 1,581,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

