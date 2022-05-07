Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $354,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 1,167,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

