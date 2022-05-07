Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, hitting $347.12. 3,635,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.87.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

