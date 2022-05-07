Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. 2,964,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average of $251.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

