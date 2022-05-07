Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

