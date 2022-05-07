Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

