Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $213.82. The stock had a trading volume of 485,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

