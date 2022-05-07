TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 852,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

