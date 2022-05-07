Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.25 billion.

TT stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.22. 1,496,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $131.48 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.31.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

