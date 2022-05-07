Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

