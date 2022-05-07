Travala.com (AVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.87 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $60.91 million and $4.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00328875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00478646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.16 or 1.95333742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,092,937 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

