Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.94. 679,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

