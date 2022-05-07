Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) will announce sales of $962.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $989.72 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

