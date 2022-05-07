TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.80

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $11,424,000.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

