Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.