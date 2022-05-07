Trollcoin (TROLL) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $213,257.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.45 or 0.99960905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047899 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001463 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.