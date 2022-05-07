TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0868

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. TRON has a market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,596,028,889 coins and its circulating supply is 101,596,033,625 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

