Truadvice LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $140.55. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $153.98.

