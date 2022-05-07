Truadvice LLC Has $471,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Truadvice LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

