Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 17,019 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,552,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,954,000 after acquiring an additional 332,977 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,937,000 after acquiring an additional 434,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 1,191,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,516. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15.

