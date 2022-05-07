Truadvice LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Truadvice LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEU traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,323. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.