Truadvice LLC Sells 297 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up 1.5% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.94% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

RFDI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

