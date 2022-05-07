True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.23. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

