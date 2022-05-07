TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 2.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.54. 530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.24.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.