Truist Financial Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $31.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Redfin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,706,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

