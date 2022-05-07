Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 294 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.21. 2,357,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.08. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.