Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $47.95. 249,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,515. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,559 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

