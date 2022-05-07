Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. 530,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.