Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,239,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378,710. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

