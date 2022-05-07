Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,482. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

