Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML traded down $13.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.00. 1,214,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,952. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $622.89 and its 200 day moving average is $708.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

