Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,703. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

