Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,431 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157,935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,897,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,426. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.