Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,431 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157,935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,897,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,426. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.