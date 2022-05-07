Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,643,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,752 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

