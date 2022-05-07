TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. TTEC updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 147,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

