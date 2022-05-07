TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.03 million.TTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. TTEC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

