Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $453.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

