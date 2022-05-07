Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TRQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,732. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

