Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $482,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

