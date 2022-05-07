Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.11.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
NYSE TWLO traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.38. 6,932,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,197. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $212.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
