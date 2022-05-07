Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.11.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.38. 6,932,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,197. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $212.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.