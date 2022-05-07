Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 30,227 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 738.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.73. 1,206,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

